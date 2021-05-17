WrestleMania Backlash: 2 WWE Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Big change in Roman Reigns’ title run, Zombies eat former champions?

WWE presented a solid pay-per-view at WrestleMania Backlash. We only saw one title change hands as Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Dirty Dawgs to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. In the process, the Mysterios made history by becoming the first father-son duo to win tag team titles in WWE.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair defended their respective Women’s Championships at WrestleMania Backlash. They did well to add more credibility to the claims about them being the future of the women’s division. Barring a couple of ridiculous segments, the show was nearly perfect. While there were no bad matches per se, the creative dropped the ball halfway through the show after making a risky decision.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who flopped at WrestleMania Backlash and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WrestleMania Backlash: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was one of the most dominant superstars at WrestleMania Backlash

The main event of WrestleMania Backlash saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro. It was an action-packed bout with the promotion’s most coveted prize on the line. Contrary to his usual practice, Reigns refused to use external help in order to defend his title this time. He eventually won the match all on his own after a dominant performance which proved why he is hailed as the face of the company.

Both superstars worked well in carrying the narration throughout this match. Reigns looked overconfident in the beginning, but his body language changed as the title match progressed at WrestleMania Backlash. He also took a lot of punishment during the match that helped in adding more credibility to his championship defense.

A couple of spots stood out during the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. His Superman Punch on the counter took Cesaro out of action for some time. It also made that move look much more devastating than it usually appears. The best part about Reigns' victory is still the fact that he did it all by himself.

It was surprising to see Roman Reigns stop Jey Uso from accompanying him to the ringside. After his clean victory over Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was confident about comfortably taking care of his next challenger. Even though his win didn't come with ease, Reigns' successful title defense added a lot to his credibility as a dominant Universal Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT