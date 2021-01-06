5 Big WWE WrestleMania plans that were scrapped

It's a new year which means that the WWE Universe will now be counting down the days or weeks until this year's WrestleMania. The road to the biggest show of the year begins at The Royal Rumble at the end of the month and the next few weeks will see many rumors released regarding the matches for this year's show.

Last year's WrestleMania was hit hard by The COVID-19 pandemic which meant that many plans were changed, including the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was scrapped because of the new regulations.

Another match that was changed at the last minute was Roman Reigns vs Goldberg since the Universal Championship match between the two men made it down to the last few weeks, before Braun Strowman was drafted in to replace Reigns after he was forced to drop out.

Of course, last year's WrestleMania isn't the only big show that has been affected by last-minute changes or last-minute re-writes, here are just five occasions in recent years where WWE have been forced to scrap WrestleMania matches or plans.

#5. The Rock vs Roman Reigns - WWE WrestleMania 36

The COVID-19 pandemic hit WWE just weeks before WrestleMania 36 and caused some huge changes to the show, but ahead of the lockdown, the company had planned for Roman Reigns to take on his cousin The Rock.

The match between the two men has been building for a number of years and WrestleMania 36 was seen as the perfect place, because the show was set to take place from The Raymond James Stadium in Orlando, Florida which is the hometown of both men.

The pandemic caused WWE several issues at the beginning of the year and The Rock's busy schedule outside of the ring was also a factor in the decision making heading into this match, which is why WWE was forced to call on Goldberg instead.

The Rock has made it clear that he wants to face his cousin in the future but it's highly unlikely that will be in the near future with the most recent rumors surrounding the situation stating that the two men could finally get their WrestleMania main event in 2022.