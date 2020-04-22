5 Biggest botches on WWE TV in 2020 so far

There have already been some memorable botches in 2020

Presenting in front of a live audience always leaves a few issues given the fact that the tape can't be edited when it's going out live. It's make or break for several Superstars when they are in the ring and looking to perform many of their high octane moves.

Whilst Superstars train over and over and believe that they know their moveset so well that it can't go wrong, there are a number of occasions where sometimes even the most basic of WWE moves can go wrong in the moment.

So far in 2020, there have been some hilarious botches, from the unbelievable to the unwatchable. It may only be April but there have already been some botches that are worth talking about.

#5 But, that's the priest

Lana and Bobby Lashley decided to kick off the new year as newlyweds, which meant that the couple tied the knot live on Monday Night RAW and needed an extra to come in and act as the priest for the ceremony.

The issue here is that WWE's security team was not briefed on the fact that there would be another person added to the angle and they would be allowed to enter the ring through the audience. Instead, when The Priest made his way to the ring he was tackled by security and WWE then sent their show to commercial whilst they sent word to the ring that the man was supposed to be there.

When the show returned, the Priest was looking rather flushed in the face as he was waiting in the ring for the bride and groom. It became quite clear that the whole thing could have been avoided if the security team had been made aware that he would be there a few moments earlier.