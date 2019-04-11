5 Biggest brand switches that can happen during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 195 // 11 Apr 2019, 00:42 IST

What surprises can we get at the Superstar shake-up next week?

WrestleMania 35 is in the history books now and WWE programming is moving towards a new fresh start. A huge part of this fresh start will be the Superstar Shake-up scheduled next week on RAW and SmackDown.

Ever since the brand-split in 2016, RAW and SmackDown have had a separate roster, championships, and storylines. Even after both the brands being the two main-roster brands, SmackDown has often been treated inferior to RAW, but all this could change very soon.

With SmackDown all set to move to the Fox network later this year, WWE could be making a lot of changes to the brand. According to reports, Fox wants some huge names on SmackDown to make it appealing for the audience. And all this could start with the Superstar Shake-up next week.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 biggest drafts that could take place next week on RAW and SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-up. How would these drafts affect the brands? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Honorable Mentions:

#1 Brock Lesnar to SmackDown: I'm not sure whether he will return to WWE or jump ships to UFC.

#2 Finn Balor to SmackDown and Samoa Joe to RAW: I'm expecting both the mid-card titles to switch brands again, like every year.

#5 Roman Reigns to SmackDown

The Big Dog to SmackDown?

Ever since the brand split in 2016, the Big Dog Roman Reigns has been a part of the RAW roster, performing on Monday nights. As mentioned above, Fox wants some huge names on SmackDown, and one of them could be Roman Reigns.

After successfully defeating Leukemia and returning to the ring, Reigns is getting full support from the fans. But, it would be interesting to see how long this support lasts.

A move to the blue brand combined with a heel turn would make Roman's character fresh and interesting, something it lacks as of now. Roman Reigns, the badass powerhouse of The Shield, was when fans loved him, and he should definitely go back to the same again.



