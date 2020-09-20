5 Biggest compliments Vince McMahon gave to WWE Superstars

Vince McMahon has poured his heart and soul in turning WWE into the biggest pro wrestling corporation in the world. Over the past few decades, we have seen a string of Superstars making their name in Vince McMahon's promotion, and going on to become megastars in the squared circle.

Be it Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage in the 80s, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the 90s, or John Cena and Roman Reigns in the 21st century- Vince McMahon has created major stars in every era, who have helped him in more ways than one towards achieving his goal. Vince McMahon always makes it a point to recognize the contributions of these wrestlers, and has heaped praise on several Superstars in the past. In this list, we will take a look at the five biggest compliments Vince McMahon gave to WWE Superstars.

#5 Vince McMahon says Zelina Vega reminds him of Stephanie McMahon

Zelina Vega

Recently on WWE RAW, Zelina Vega came out and delivered a slap to RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, kicking off a brand new feud for the latter. Zelina Vega has been mostly portrayed as a manager during her stint on RAW, and it seems like we are about to see more of her in a wrestling capacity in the near future. Zelina recently revealed that Vince McMahon once heaped praise on her and compared her to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

"You remind me of Stephanie because she was always working out there. You’re a cutaway machine. I love that about you." First of all, I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ Legit, I was going to cry. I love Stephanie. She’s a huge inspiration when it comes to me and the Zelina character, but it is wild to think that if this quarantine didn’t happen, I wonder where I would be. I wonder if I’d be getting a RAW Women’s Title shot against Asuka.

Zelina Vega has spent the better part of her WWE run managing the likes of Andrade and Angel Garza. She seemed determined when she confronted Asuka on RAW, but only time will tell if she turns into a full-time wrestler.