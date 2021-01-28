5 Biggest dark horses who could win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match

For the first time in the history of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, this year's show will be without a live audience. This means that the usual surprise entrances that WWE could be planning may not have the same effect inside the ThunderDome.

This year's Royal Rumble will definitely be different from what the WWE Universe is used to, but there will still be two winners of the respective Men's and Women's Rumble matches who will then be given a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

This year's two-night WrestleMania means that both winners could be given their main event opportunity if the company is unable to recruit the "big names" who have already been rumored to return.

There are already several favorites to win the match including Daniel Bryan and even The Fiend if he makes his return. It could also be the year for many other WWE stars who have announced their place in the match or are expected to return.

Here are five dark horses who could win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match.

#5. Cesaro could finally win the Royal Rumble match

The Swiss Superman has been waiting on the sidelines for a chance to main event WrestleMania for most of his career. Cesaro is a fantastic athlete and has been backed by some of the biggest names in the business, so it's unclear why he hasn't been given more opportunities in WWE.

This year, both a male and a female Royal Rumble winner could main event either night at WrestleMania, which opens the door for a mid-card talent like Cesaro to be able to win the Royal Rumble match for the first time.

Cesaro has a history in the Royal Rumble and knows what it takes to win. He may move past his tag team background in 2021 to earn a major title shot in the singles division.

Cesaro has proved that he's a worthy WrestleMania main event star several times throughout his career. The Swiss Superman is also popular with the WWE Universe. However, he just seems to be lacking the support from WWE's higher officials.

The former United States Champion deserves a decent singles push. Since there isn't a definite winner heading into this year's Royal Rumble match, it could be the Swiss Cyborg who is finally given the biggest push of his career.