5 Biggest Decisions WWE Could Make To Dethrone All Elite Wrestling

Is the world ready for this?

The inception of All Elite Wrestling has gravitated some serious mainstream attention, especially among the fans that enjoy the wrestling aspect of sports entertainment.

While the promotion looks extremely promising, it definitely doesn't seem like a threat to Vince McMahon's billion-dollar company.

WWE is possibly the biggest platform for professional wrestling and will forever remain etched in history for changing the entire landscape of the business that we love.

However, Cody Rhodes' and the Young Bucks' creative genius could coerce many wrestlers to make the transition and bring an 'elite' form of entertainment to our screens.

Considering that Mr. McMahon never acknowledges the idea of competing with another promotion, the Boss could make some bold decisions to dethrone All Elite Wrestling.

So, what could the WWE be planning? Let's find out. Here are the 5 biggest decisions WWE could make to dethrone All Elite Wrestling.

#1 Signing Kenny Omega and introducing the Bullet Club in WWE

Is he on the way?

In what is rumored to be WWE's top priority at the moment, signing Kenny Omega could be one of the biggest deals Vince McMahon does in a long, long time.

It's possibly the most conflicted decision for Omega considering the situation he is in, with many fans expecting him to join hands with the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes.

Garnering the admiration of legions of wrestling fans, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's recognition in the industry today would be essential in deciding which promotion gets the upper hand.

Considering that Vince McMahon has pitched a multi-million dollar for 'The Cleaner', his arrival could mark the start of something special, especially the Bullet Club.

With A.J. Styles and Finn Balor already an influential part of the roster, Omega's inclusion could definitely prove to be a game changer for WWE.

