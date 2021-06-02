5 Biggest female stars who could return to WWE this year

Over the past year or so, WWE's women's division has been carried by Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. Even though they have done a tremendous job, the women's division on both RAW and SmackDown lacks the star power it once had.

This could all change with some fantastic returns for the women’s division in WWE. Let’s talk about the five that have the internet buzzing.

The Man is ready to return to WWE

The Man looks ready. Incredibly enough, just a few months after having delivered her baby, a recent photo shared by Seth Rollins on his Instagram shows Becky Lynch looking absolutely incredible, and I would say, ready for action!

Her coming back is not a matter of if but simply when. Now that live audiences are back, I think we should see her return to WWE and go right after the RAW Women's Championship -- a title she never lost.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to return?

Next up, I think everyone’s been buzzing about Nikki Bella. If her Instagram posts are anything to go by, she’s getting ready for some major action.

The Bella Twins have talked about their desire to come back someday and go after the Women’s Tag Team Titles. But I have a feeling that Nikkia feels that there’s some unfinished business she needs to handle in the singles division too. She’s getting stronger and fitter and I have a feeling that we’ll see Nikki Bella back in action in 2021.

Could Paige make a miraculous return to in-ring competition?

In recent interviews, Paige has indicated that she would love nothing more than to come back to in-ring action. If Daniel Bryan and Edge could come back from similar injuries, is it that hard to believe that Paige could do it as well?

A farewell run before retiring would allow Paige the opportunity to end her career on her terms. Besides, there are several dream feuds waiting to happen if she manages to make a miraculous return.

Ronda Rousey has unfinished business!

Everybody has been speculating about Ronda Rousey and when we will see her again inside the squared circle. Unfortunately, we might have to wait a little longer as we’ve also heard the announcement that she and her husband, Travis Browne, are expecting their first baby in September 2021.

That honestly doesn’t give her enough time to recover and be back in action in 2021, but could we maybe see a comeback in early 2022? A revenge feud against Becky Lynch? That would be brilliant!

Can Eva Marie change her perception upon returning?

And finally, here’s the guaranteed return that’s happening very soon -- Eva Marie. #EVALution is here and it looks glorious.

Even before Eva left the WWE to pursue her other goals, I thought she was absolutely amazing. She looked incredible and I don’t think we really got to see what she could do in the ring in her first run.

However, Marie looks in even better shape physically and mentally now and looks ready to go straight for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. If there were any doubts about what her intentions were, she made it quite clear in the tweet above.

She’s back and is here to kick some a**! I, for one, can’t wait to see what she does in the ring when she’s back.

Things are looking good for the women’s division in WWE. Who are you most excited about? Let’s talk!