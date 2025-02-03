5 biggest flops of 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair were the biggest hits at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. The two stars, coupled with #DIY and Cody Rhodes had a successful Saturday night.

However, not everyone had a great time on Saturday, as many stars fell behind despite having a good standing in the company. The Royal Rumble match presented them with opportunities to make it big or get into new storylines but failed to make an impact.

Check out the five biggest flops of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#5. Jimmy Uso continues to work in his brother's shadow

Jey Uso went on to prove why his nickname is ‘Main Event’. However, his brother continued to fall behind in another big match.

Jimmy Uso entered the match at #10 and lasted over fifteen minutes. He didn’t do anything of note despite being one of the biggest stars in the ring.

In the end, he fell prey to Jacob Fatu, who should not have many problems with the former tag team champion now that Solo Sikoa is missing. However, WWE decided to focus on that storyline instead of having Jimmy also put on a decent show.

Jimmy’s rise as a solo star continues to face hurdles while his brother is making waves in the industry. It shows just how the creative team sees the twins in the company.

#4. Alexa Bliss' return achieved nothing

WWE fans had been waiting for Becky Lynch to return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Many expected to see her enter the women’s elimination match.

Instead, many were happy to see Alexa Bliss return to the scene. She came out at #21 portraying the same gimmick that she had two years ago.

While WWE could have given Bliss a prominent role in the Royal Rumble match and given her a chance to eliminate a few stars while coming across as a top name, the creative team decided against it. Her stay was unceremonious, and she was eliminated after over ten minutes without eliminating anyone.

WWE could have kept her in the match longer or allowed her to enter later and remain in the final four before being eliminated. It would have added more flair to her return.

#3. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry's appearance

Joe Hendry’s appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match was debated ahead of the Premium Live Event. The TNA World Champion was advertised for Chris Jericho’s Cruise which was held over the weekend.

WWE did not stop short of pulling in some surprises and brought Joe Hendry to enter the men’s Rumble match at #15. It was exciting for many fans to see the star enter the ring crowded with some top names.

WWE only gave him a short stint in the ring before he was eliminated by Roman Reigns. This took a lot away from the TNA World Champion. There was a lot that he could have done with the big main roster appearance. However, his appearance was a major flop for many.

#2. Braun Strowman had a single purpose in the WWE Royal Rumble

The Monster of All Monsters is sliding down the ranks of being the most destructive superstar in WWE. Braun Strowman continues to suffer from questionable bookings and limited exposure despite being a former world champion.

WWE used Strowman for a single purpose during the men’s Rumble match. That was to dispose of Jacob Fatu from the ring and continue their rivalry.

The Monster of All Monsters lasted just over two minutes in the contest before the aging John Cena dumped him out of the ring. He could have simply sat out of the match, especially after what Fatu did to him a couple of weeks ago.

John Cena, Roman Reigns, or Damian Priest could have easily taken care of Jacob Fatu without denting his value. Strowman’s Royal Rumble appearance left a lot to be desired.

#1. Drew McIntyre’s rivalry with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline

Drew McIntyre has been all about his rivalry with the OG Bloodline and Roman Reigns since his WWE return in December 2024. He took down Sami Zayn in successive matches before falling to Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

It looked like The Scottish Warrior’s main aim was to enter the Royal Rumble and prevent Reigns or any Bloodline member from going all the way. However, he miserably failed to make a mark at the event.

Instead, he did not eliminate a single star from the contest. He could have taken out Sami Zayn or Jimmy Uso but was ultimately eliminated by Damian Priest during a controversial moment.

McIntyre was arguably the biggest flop of the 2025 Royal Rumble. He is a former WWE Champion who could have left a lasting impact on the match but entered and exited without doing much to talk about.

