5 biggest losers if WWE Crown Jewel is moved or canceled

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.50K // 15 Oct 2018, 16:44 IST

Will Brock Lesnar want the title outside Saudi Arabia?

WWE Crown Jewel is the second pay-per-view which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia this year. It’s part of a long-term partnership between the WWE and the KSA.

However, WWE has faced calls to cancel the event, with prominent politicians criticising the company's endeavours in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

The WWE is now left in two minds, as a cancellation will be a breach of their contract with Saudi Arabia and have legal and other consequences, while continuing the event amid controversy will lower its value back home.

Though the company has yet not announced what it plans to do, with just over 15 days left to the event, it’s evident that they are in deep waters at the moment. Even though they are still advertising the event, they’ve stopped ticket sales on their website, as well as removed the advertised venue from the website.

If the Crown Jewel event is canceled or moved from Saudi Arabia, there will be losers in the decision. Lets take a look at the biggest ones.

#5 Roman Reigns

The Big Dog

Before becoming the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns was all about how Brock Lesnar was a part-time wrestler, didn’t care about the WWE Universe, and wasn’t a fighting champion.

His first defense came right after winning the championship when he gave Finn Balor a chance at a rematch for the title. His last came in a purposeless match against acting-General Manager Baron Corbin.

Today, Roman Reigns wants to defend his title on every episode of Raw, but isn’t able to do so for various reasons. He is involved in a feud with The Shield vs The Dogs of War, and has his next title defense scheduled for Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

If Crown Jewel is postponed or canceled, all the build-up and the storyline for Roman Reigns will be rendered useless, and he will have to go back to defending the title every Monday Night, or wait for Survivor Series to do so.

