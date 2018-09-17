Top 5 Highest Paid WWE Male Superstars

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.04K // 17 Sep 2018, 10:55 IST

John Cena and The Shield are the biggest merchandise movers in the WWE

The Entertainment business is one of the highest paying industries in the world. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is no stranger to paying highly for talented individuals either.

WWE comprises of some of the best wrestlers in the world, and to obtain that talent, the company has to pay top dollar. While some jobbers earn more than high performing wrestlers, it’s a fact that almost all male wrestlers are paid more fairly as compared to female wrestlers.

Triple H currently earns $3.2 million even though he wrestles less frequently as he once used to. However, being an executive vice president and the COO of the company makes him receive a much higher amount.

The Architect with the King of Kings

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins of The Shield earn significantly less than their third partner Roman Reigns but still receive $2.2 million and $2.7 million respectively. The Undertaker makes an appearance once in a blue moon, but his star power drags in $2.5 million in his bank account annually.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 highest paid male superstars in the WWE today.

#5 Randy Orton - $2.9 Million

The Legend Killer

He’s been with the company since 2001, and he’s surely reaping the benefits for being here today. Orton has won numerous titles over the years and been a two-time Royal Rumble winner. Those are just a few feathers in his crown, as he’s enjoyed a lot of success over the years.

While he’s fallen to the mid-card now on SmackDown, he still pockets a hefty sum that is more than justifiable for his talent. Many other superstars today are working harder than Orton and deserve a similar salary to him, but there will always just remain one Legend Killer.

