5 Biggest main-event matches WWE could book for The Rock at WrestleMania 35

Who will step up to face the Rock at the Show of Shows?

With Survivor Series just around the corner, WWE could be preparing to book some of their top feuds to boost the ratings and viewership before 2019 hits us with WrestleMania 35.

The Road to WrestleMania is always an exciting time for the fans to watch their favorite superstars go head-to-head in marquee encounters and entertain them throughout.

However, this year's Show of Shows could see some legitimate changes in the main-event picture after Roman Reigns' addressed his unfortunate battle with Leukemia.

Considering that the rumored plan was for the Big Dog to square off against the Rock, Roman's absence might bring some alterations in the creative team's plans for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Since the Great One's return does bring some significant viewership and ratings to television, the company must be looking for a bonafide superstar to clash with the former WWE Champion in the main-event of WrestleMania 35.

Here are the 5 biggest main-event matches WWE could book for the Rock at WrestleMania 35.

#1 The Rock Vs. A.J. Styles Vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

This could be epic

If there's any feud the Rock would be interested in doing for WrestleMania 35, it would be the one that allows him to be protected throughout and tell a beautiful story.

While the Great One has clashed with John Cena two times, the intervention of A.J. Styles in this bout for the WWE Championship could be colossal from a business stand-point.

There's no denying that the Rock and John Cena cannot be involved in high profile fast-paced encounters at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and the fact that the Phenomenal One can carry them to a classic could be a significant component in booking this match.

Now, despite getting into the conclusions and how WWE should book this feud, colliding these three main-event icons for the most coveted prize in sports entertainment could be reason enough for us to be excited.

A.J. Styles has already had a terrific feud with John Cena, and while he did mention the Rock in one of his segments with Cena, this could be an appropriate time for the company to book this match at the main event of WrestleMania.

