5 biggest WWE moments that happened on the RAW after WrestleMania 

If WrestleMania is the pro wrestling calendar year's unmissable event, the RAW succeeding it is the afterparty. The 'RAW after WrestleMania' tradition has long been a staple of WWE, with the show always delivering some memorable wrestling moments.

Over the years, the RAW after 'Mania has had moments that would never happen on a regular episode of the show. From shocking debuts to tearful farewells and from ridiculous chants to beachball mania, this particular episode lives up to the hype every single year.

WWE refers to the crowd attending this episode as the rowdiest crowd of the year, and for good reason. Volume levels and excitement are as high as they can be, and the party atmosphere is well and truly a spectacle to behold.

With the custom running strong even after two decades, there are so many iconic moments to choose from. However, some are more fondly remembered than others, with fans talking about them to this day.

As such, here are five of the biggest moments that took place on the RAW after WrestleMania.

#5. On our list of the biggest 'RAW after WrestleMania' moments: Roman Reigns claims his yard

Five words capped off one of the most legendary moments of all time

WWE must have thought they had entered Bizarro World when Roman Reigns took to the ring on the RAW after WrestleMania 33. The reaction that greeted him was absolutely venomous, with the crowd united in their disapproval of what happened the night before.

At 'Mania, Reigns defeated The Undertaker in the main event and seemingly retired him. Fans were already growing tired of his push, so to see him beat the legend was infuriating. The Big Dog endured boos, jeers and even expletive-filled chants throughout his segment.

To his credit, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion played the crowd like a fiddle. After five minutes of letting them rip into him, he merely said, "This is my yard now," and walked away. It was the greatest heel promo in WWE history. Unfortunately, the guy delivering it wasn't one.

#4. The Rock accepts John Cena's challenge

Generations collided on this day

WrestleMania 27 saw The Rock attack John Cena and cost him the WWE Championship in the main event. A furious Cena confronted his attacker the next night on RAW and challenged him to a fight.

However, The Rock upped the stakes and challenged The Leader of the Cenation to a match at WrestleMania 28, which was a year away. Such an event was unprecedented and the crowd loved every bit of it.

It was a historic moment and one that resulted in the 'Once in a Lifetime' match between Rock and Cena. The clash between the two generational superstars happened twelve months later, and every week in between was part of a stellar buildup.

#3. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE

Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 after WrestleMania XX. The relationship between the two parties was frosty for eight years, and no one thought they would see Lesnar in a WWE ring again.

However, the RAW after WrestleMania proved the age-old WWE saying 'anything can happen'. After John Cena invited The Rock to congratulate him, he was instead greeted by a returning Beast Incarnate.

The crowd welcomed Lesnar back with a thunderous ovation and only shouted louder when he hit the F5 on Cena. It was an all-time great return and another iconic RAW after WrestleMania moment.

#2. Dolph Ziggler cashes in his Money in the Bank contract

Dolph Ziggler cashing in his Money in the Bank contract was one of those moments that was made even more amazing by the crowd's reaction. It was one of the most remarkable moments in RAW history.

The pop that greeted Ziggler as he marched to the ring to cash in on World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio was nothing short of monstrous. It was deafening when The Showoff got the three-count to become champion.

Ziggler was well and truly here to show the world what he was capable of, and the win saw him ascend to the top of the mountain. As far as legendary WWE moments go, this was up there with the best.

#1. Hulk Hogan returns as a face

WWE provided a moment that was every bit as awesome as the WrestleMania X8 match

Heading into his WrestleMania match against The Rock, Hulk Hogan was the heel through and through. However, the crowd cheered him like he was the most beloved babyface of all time, throwing a spanner in WWE's works.

The company decided to give the people what they wanted, and the RAW after WrestleMania saw Hogan return as a face after nine years. He received a reaction so epic and raucous that all these years later, it still ranks as one of the loudest pops of all time.

WWE had signed The Hulkster as part of the heel nWo faction alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. But whatcha gonna do, brother, when the Hulkamaniacs have other ideas?

