5 Biggest names that could be drafted to a different brand during the 2019 WWE Draft

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 19 Sep 2019, 16:12 IST

Brock Lesnar could be one of the top picks for SmackDown.

While RAW is staying on USA, SmackDown is moving to FOX Sports and with the Blue Brand and Red Brand on different networks, the rosters will be kept separate. Both USA Network and FOX are competitors and would likely not be too keen to promote Superstars from a rival.

To address this issue, WWE will conduct a draft on October 11th and 14th, on Friday Night SmackDown and RAW respectively. The crossover of wrestlers from one brand to another will end once SmackDown makes its transition.

As proven by the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, no names are safe during the draft. Even a top tier WWE Superstar like Roman Reigns was moved to SmackDown during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

In this list, we will take a look at a few of the biggest names that could be drafted to a different brand during the 2019 WWE Draft.

#5. Brock Lesnar - To SmackDown

Brock Lesnar will face Kofi Kingston for the WWE title on the inaugural episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Even though Brock Lesnar made his most recent WWE TV appearance on SmackDown, Lesnar is still a RAW Superstar and has been ever since returning to WWE in 2012. 'The Beast' is challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship only because of the current wild card rules.

However, the chances of Kofi Kingston successfully defending the title against 'The Beast Incarnate' are slim to none. Kingston has to pull out something special to put Lesnar down for the three count and hold onto his WWE Championship. Unless the match ends in a DQ or count-out finish, Lesnar is expected to become the new WWE Champion.

Once Lesnar becomes the top champion on SmackDown, he would be officially drafted to the Blue Brand.

