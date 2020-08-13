From a Tag Team Appreciation Night to MJF's entertaining "campaign" speech, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

I wouldn't necessarily classify this particular episode among AEW's best shows, as it wasn't the most spectacular or newsworthy content we have come to expect from Tony Khan's promotion in recent weeks.

Still, it featured some interesting plot points, which will directly affect future shows in a big way.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (August 12, 2020).

#5: Brodie Lee stole Cody's old TNT title to set up a championship match next Saturday

Cody's weekly challenge opponent was Scorpio Sky on last night's AEW Dynamite.

Although a good match, the biggest news story here revolved around Mike Chioda, a legitimate veteran when it comes to refereeing, who was also included in a list of names that were released or furloughed by WWE recently.

After successfully putting down Sky with not one, but two Cross Rhodes for the victory, Brodie Lee appeared on the big TitanTron with the old TNT Championship in his hands.

If you have been watching Pro-Wrestling recently, this might have been an eye-rolling moment for you. We know that the United States title scenario over at WWE RAW included a similar premise a few weeks ago.

Nevertheless, Brodie Lee vs. Cody is set for next Saturday's special edition of AEW Dynamite, and although we know that long-term storytelling isn't the TNT title's primary purpose, it would definitely benefit from one if AEW management wants people to tune back in every week.

Regardless, Mike Chioda's arrival was another good example of AEW providing jobs for several people in the Pro-Wrestling industry.