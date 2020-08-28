From Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy's bloody main event match, to a huge twist in The Elite storyline, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Airing on a Thursday, Dynamite brought back live fans with social distancing rules, which is also AEW's way of moving one step further in terms of weekly shows when compared to the WWE ThunderDome.

This was the first time in a while where entertainment preceded in-ring action on AEW Dynamite, and aside from some silly bits, the show was engaging from start-to-finish.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (August 27, 2020).

#5 Jon Moxley tricked MJF's lawyer in a contract signing segment ahead of AEW All Out

Previously on AEW Dynamite, fans learned that MJF's lawyer could also cut a great promo, but on this particular episode, it became evident that perhaps MJF should have hired someone with better lawyering abilities than promo skills.

The young heel's goal was to have Jon Moxley sign a contract that would prohibit the AEW World Champion from using his "Paradigm Shift" move at All Out.

Advertisement

While Moxley did sign on paper, MJF and his campaign team were unaware of the fact that there was an extra sheet attached to the contract, which stated that MJF's lawyer would have to face Moxley in singles competition next week.

Even worse, Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift move won't be banned from the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

While the lawyer in consideration here will have a lot to pay for, MJF has gained a slight advantage over the AEW World Champion at All Out. Jon Moxley doesn't do comedy too well, but unlike his segments in WWE, MJF is the one handling all the silly aspects of this feud.