From The Young Bucks and The Butcher & Blade's wild Falls Count Anywhere Match to Cody's brutal open challenge for the TNT title, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

After three consecutive weeks of special AEW episodes, Dynamite returned to normal programming last night, but it didn't lack in any hard-hitting action at all. AEW All Out is scheduled for early September this year, and the company has already started building towards a PPV that is more than a month away.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (July 22, 2020).

#5 Cody took a brutal spot during this week's TNT Title open challenge

The first match of this week's AEW Dynamite opened with Cody and Arn Anderson standing by for another open challenge segment for the TNT title.

Former Impact star and LAX member Eddie Kingston answered the call and cut a passionate promo. The bout itself operated under No Disqualification rules, so fans got to see a comparatively short, but hard-hitting opener for this week's episode.

Cody did pick up the win, but it wasn't easy, as Dusty Rhodes' son was power-bombed onto a bunch of thumbtacks.

Cody has lived up to his promise when it comes to weekly open challenges, but there will probably be a simultaneous feud over the TNT Championship during the next few shows.

MJF's record has been good enough to guarantee him another match with Cody, or maybe the young heel could even challenge Jon Moxley for AEW's top title. Either way, Cody's open challenges have earned their own spots on the show, which just goes on to show how committed he has been to make AEW shows entertaining.