5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (June 17, 2020)

AEW Dynamite presented its scariest female Superstar this week!

A former NWA star made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite.

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Anna Jay wrestled against one of the scariest women on AEW's roster!

From a former NWA star making his AEW debut against Cody to a "Freshly Squeezed" twist at the end of the episode, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

This particular Dynamite episode was wrestling-heavy for the most part. I don't know about you guys, but for me, AEW tops every other Pro-Wrestling show when it finds a perfect balance between wrestling and entertainment.

This doesn't mean that last night's Dynamite wasn't a good show. It was still an enjoyable episode, but not the most newsworthy edition of AEW Dynamite in my opinion.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (June 17, 2020).

#5: NWA's Ricky Starks made his AEW Debut against Cody Rhodes

Ricky Starks was formerly signed to the National Wrestling Alliance, where he became the first-ever NWA World Television Champion.

Advertisement

Little did we know that he would be appearing on AEW, and not just in a small capacity because answering Cody's TNT Title challenge seems to be the latest trend for up-and-coming stars, and Starks did exactly that on this week's AEW Dynamite.

He was also part of an Instagram Live session that Sportskeeda had conducted a while back, and if there's something you need to know about the man, its that he understands Pro-Wrestling and Entertainment go hand-in-hand.

Although Starks lost against Cody, it was still a worthwhile debut. Cody will eventually defend his TNT title against Jake Hager at Fyter Fest, and so far, Cody's weekly open challenges have proved that the man was a reasonable choice to become the first-ever TNT Champion.

Tony Khan later announced on his Twitter account that Starks has signed to AEW, so let's hope that we get to see the best of him in future episodes.

1 / 5 NEXT