5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (May 20, 2020)

Jon Moxley sent one final message to Brodie Lee before Double or Nothing

From Hangman Page and The Young Bucks returning at the end of the episode to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and Arn Anderson's confrontation before AEW Double or Nothing, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

There was nothing particularly wrong about this episode, but you could sense that it was less exciting than AEW's usual content, especially when Double or Nothing takes place a few days from now.

Perhaps they wanted to save the best for the actual pay-per-view, and this week's Dynamite may have been the calm before the storm.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (May 20, 2020).

#5: Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson got into a heated conversation before AEW Double or Nothing

AEW previously advertised a sit-down confrontation between these two veterans in the business. Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson's clients will face each other in the final round of AEW's TNT Championship Tournament at Double or Nothing.

Interestingly, Jake & Arn never had a singles bout with each other, and that was explored during this conversation as well.

For Lance Archer, Jake Roberts talked about how The Murder Hawk Monster will obliterate Cody this Saturday. Archer has been one of the most destructive forces in AEW so far. In the kayfabe realm, he almost ended Dustin Rhodes' in-ring career a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

For Cody, Arn Anderson conveyed that The American Nightmare must win the TNT title to prove that he can lead this company both inside and outside an executive office.

Arn and Jake almost transitioned into a brawl with each other before the officials had to break up this affair and save it for some other time.