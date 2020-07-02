5 Biggest news stories from AEW Fyter Fest - Night 1 (July 1, 2020)

How did Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest compare to WWE NXT's Great American Bash in your opinion?

Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest also featured a controversial match between Cody and Jake Hager.

AEW Fyter Fest rivaled Night 1 of WWE NXT's Great American Bash

From Cody and Jake Hager's controversial TNT title match to another instance of tag team drama at the end of the show, Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Honestly, Night 2 of Fyter Fest 2020 looks stacked, but the first half of AEW's two-night extravaganza underdelivered when it comes to must-see TV.

Aside from a few teases here and there, this event surely lacked some big moments that fans have come to expect of AEW shows. It was still a decent affair, as we look forward to what AEW has in store for us next week.

What were your thoughts on this event? How did NXT's Great American Bash fare against AEW Fyter Fest in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Fyter Fest 2020 (July 1, 2020).

#5: Taz reiterated that Jon Moxley was afraid of facing Brian Cage and he also fired shots towards WWE

AEW is well-known to fire shots towards their main rival promotion frequently, but Taz did it in a way where lines between fiction and reality were blurred for the moment.

AEW's Fight For The Fallen show will take place two weeks from now, and Jon Moxley's World Championship defense against Brian Cage has been postponed to that event instead of Fyter Fest.

We know what Moxley's situation at home must be like, but Taz was quick to point out that Moxley chose to stay home despite testing negative for COVID not once, but two times.

This helped Taz to reiterate that Jon Moxley was afraid of Brian Cage all along. Cage is on his way to earn a status like Brock Lesnar if AEW pairs Taz and Cage for the long-term. In the meantime, let's hope that Moxley makes his way to TV after things settle down a bit.

