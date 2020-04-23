5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (April 22, 2020)

The latest edition of The Bubbly Bunch put smiles on viewers' faces!

From Bray Wyatt's catchphrase being referenced during Brodie Lee's segment to Dustin Rhodes putting his career on the line, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

Last night's episode was certainly good as compared to what went down in the previous week. The TNT Championship Tournament reached a crucial phase as Dustin Rhodes put his career on the line against Kip Sabian during the main event.

Also, fans witnessed a light-hearted video from The Bubbly Bunch (Chris Jericho's Inner Circle). But as always, there were low points in between. However, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone's commentary continued to entertain viewers this week as well.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (April 22, 2020).

#5: "Broken" Matt Hardy invited Sammy Guevara to battle in the Hardy Compound

One by one. The circle that is internal will fall.

A few weeks ago, Matt Hardy invited Chris Jericho for an Elite Deletion Match at the former's infamous compound.

But since then, Le Champion has ignored the challenge completely. Instead, Jericho has been doing commentary alongside Tony Schiavone, while also appearing in the Bubbly Bunch skits at the same time.

So Hardy invited Sammy Guevara to do Jericho's dirty work instead. The Broken One also switched back to his normal persona to talk to Chris Jericho. Matt stated that AEW is all about the future, and Jericho intends to take down the founding pillars of AEW (The Elite) for his own benefit.

Although Hardy is largely responsible for pushing cinematic matches in front of a mainstream view, The Broken One has to follow the brilliance of The Boneyard and The Firefly Fun House matches at the same time.