5 biggest news stories from AEW Revolution 2020

The Moxley Era has begun in AEW!

From a Match-of-the-Year worthy contest between the team of Kenny Omega & Adam Page versus The Young Bucks to Jon Moxley winning the AEW World Championship at the end of the event, AEW Revolution featured several contrasting moments.

The first AEW Pay-Per-View of this decade was certainly a good way to kick things off for the rest of 2020. One could criticize the length of Saturday's event, but in AEW's case, the company doesn't host special Pay-Per-Views as frequently as a mega promotion like WWE.

Whenever AEW hosts a Pay-Per-View as seen during Revolution, it ends up being a memorable event after it's all said and done.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from last night's AEW Revolution event.

#5: Orange Cassidy put up an entertaining fight against PAC

The King of Sloth Style faced a man who put on an intense 30-Minute Iron Man Match against Kenny Omega a couple of days earlier.

Orange Cassidy's character is on a whole other level when it comes to momentum at this point. Despite the length of the Pay-Per-View, the live audience reacted to Cassidy in a sarcastic version of The Rock vs. 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan match from WrestleMania 18.

"This is Awesome" chants began even before Cassidy could unleash his lethal move set upon his opponent.

Freshly Squeezed lost in a fighting battle though, since no one would have predicted that Orange Cassidy would have had as much offense as he did against PAC.

In a way, that does affect PAC's stock as a legitimate competitor, but it's hard to determine if any serious damage was done since every action related to Orange Cassidy is taken with a slice of sarcasm.

Moreover, it is always good to have a concentrated dose of entertainment in a lengthy event that features repetitive spots.

