5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (February 21, 2020)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Goldberg speared "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a confrontation before WWE Super ShowDown!

From The Bella Twins appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" to Goldberg encountering "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt before their match at WWE Super ShowDown 2020, this week's episode of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

Before WWE's mega-event in Saudi Arabia next Thursday, this week's show utilized most of its runtime in a good way. Even the filler bits came across as a welcome change in an episode where a legend like Goldberg was scheduled to make a live appearance.

The show does have its faults, but the Blue brand mostly focuses on newsworthy feuds and matches, and that is why SmackDown feels relevant nowadays.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 21, 2020).

#5: Mandy Rose and Otis Dozovic's Valentine's Day drama was engineered by a mysterious third person

After WWE's highly successful Valentine's Day segment involving Otis, Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler, fans witnessed a fallout from all the "love triangle" drama on this week's episode.

Heavy Machinery's Tucker confronted Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville) in a backstage segment. Tucker pointed out how Mandy broke his tag team partner's heart on Valentine's Day.

Mandy Rose seemed a little confused. From her perspective, Otis never showed up on time, and Dolph running into her was merely coincidental.

But apparently, Otis received a text that Mandy was running late last Friday. Mandy Rose seemed confused because she was unaware of the text being sent in the first place.

Advertisement

So a mysterious third person might have engineered this whole fiasco all along. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville seem to be the most obvious suspects. We know that Ziggler is the primary antagonist in this story, but it is no secret that Sonya wasn't as thrilled about Otis and Mandy's pairing in the first place.

This storyline continues to be an entertaining premise that has a lot left to give as of this moment.

1 / 5 NEXT