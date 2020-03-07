5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (March 6, 2020)

The nWo talked about Goldberg and their upcoming Hall of Fame induction!

From Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman and Scott Hall's special appearance on "A Moment of Bliss" to Heavy Machinery's impressive performance in a Gauntlet Match, this week's edition of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

The Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View will take place in a few days, and last night's SmackDown was probably not the most ideal episode to sell fans on the final RAW and SmackDown Pay-Per-View before WrestleMania 36.

Elimination Chamber doesn't feel like an important event, and part of the reason why is that there wasn't enough time to build on this Pay-Per-View after Super ShowDown.

With a few good talking points aside, the absence of several major stars was felt throughout last night's show.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (March 6, 2020).

#5: Bayley's WrestleMania 36 plans became obscure after she moved past Lacey Evans and Naomi during the episode

In a rematch from last week's episode, the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, tagged with Sasha Banks to face the team of Naomi and Lacey Evans once again.

Banks and Bayley had lost the previous bout, and the fact that Naomi had pinned Bayley on last week's episode told us that this feud was far from over.

However, the rematch only complicated things further. Not only did Sasha and Bayley win in a classic case of 50/50 booking this time around, but it was a backstage bit later that may have put the nail in the coffin.

Sasha and Bayley left the building to celebrate their victory, but before doing that, Bayley explicitly stated that nobody from the past, present or the future could top the duo of Banks and Bayley right now.

This statement could either mean that someone from the past or a relative newcomer is going to feud with Bayley, or Sasha Banks will eventually turn on her best friend to face her for the SmackDown Women's Title at the Grandest Stage of them All.

