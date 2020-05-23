Jeff Hardy faced Sheamus in the main event!

From AJ Styles facing Shinsuke Nakamura in a WrestleMania rematch to Braun Strowman accepting a unique title challenge for WWE Backlash, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

SmackDown is usually viewed as the entertainment brand of WWE nowadays. But this week's wrestling-based episode proved that the Blue brand can cover both aspects of Wrestling Entertainment in general.

With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn out of the picture, as well as Bray Wyatt's limited appearances in mind, WWE came up with new ways to fill the star-power void on SmackDown last night.

#5: AJ Styles was officially traded to SmackDown

The first round of WWE's Intercontinental Championship tournament continued with AJ Styles facing Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown this week.

Styles has been a member of the RAW roster for quite a while now, and his appearance on the Blue brand was seen as a part of WWE's brand-to-brand invitational challenge.

People have been split over this idea after witnessing what happened when the "Wild Card" rule was enforced over both brands in recent memory.

But last night, it was confirmed that the two-time WWE Champion was traded to SmackDown, and as a result, there will be someone else from the Blue brand making his/her way to RAW next week.

Styles defeated his WrestleMania 34 opponent and moved to the next round of the IC title tournament, where he will face Elias in their Semi-Finals encounter.

After The Phenomenal One's career-altering encounter with The Undertaker at this year's WrestleMania, it became evident that he needed a change in scenario, and Friday Night SmackDown might just be the best place to start anew.