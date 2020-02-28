5 Biggest news stories from WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to become the new Universal Champion!

From Goldberg's victory over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the main event to The Undertaker's return at the beginning of the event, WWE Super ShowDown 2020 featured several contrasting moments.

Given the history of how negative fans tend to become after witnessing a WWE Show that takes place in Saudi Arabia, this particular event was quite average as well.

The two big matches of the night for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship and Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship were plain, short and simple. Aside from the usual tedious moments that you can expect from an event like this, it looks like we may have a clear picture of what will go down on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

#5: The Miz & John Morrison defeated New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day defended their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Miz & John Morrison at Super ShowDown.

Like several other bouts during the night, this one played out in standard fashion.

Just when Kofi Kingston took control of the situation, he missed a big dive outside the ring. In the end, Morrison attacked Kofi with a chair from the outside. The referee couldn't see the unfair move, and The Miz successfully pinned Kofi to secure the belts.

At this point, Kofi, Big E & Xavier Woods don't really need to be the Tag Team Champions unless it leads to a huge angle or if they act as transitional champions. On the other hand, Miz & Morrison's momentum as a Tag Team is pretty great right now.

Even the Saudi audience was biased towards the heels (Miz & Morrison) at several points during this bout. It will be interesting to see how this unique duo will shake up SmackDown's Tag Team Division on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

