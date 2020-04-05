5 Biggest news stories from WWE WrestleMania 36 - Night 1

The Undertaker buried AJ Styles in a match of cinematic proportions!

Braun Strowman became the new Universal Champion in an unexpected victory against Goldberg

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker buried AJ Styles in a match of cinematic proportions!

From Braun Strowman defeating Goldberg for the Universal Championship to one of the most unique WrestleMania matches featuring AJ Styles and The Undertaker, Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 featured several contrasting moments.

As an overall event, Night 1 was a mixed bag of moments from start-to-finish. The former half of the Pay-Per-View lacked the most important aspects of what makes WrestleMania special in the first place.

However, the event did pick up in quality from the Triple Threat Ladder match onwards.

What were your thoughts on WrestleMania 36 Night 1? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WrestleMania 36 Night 1 (April 4, 2020).

#5: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The Women's Tag Team Championships had been relegated to nothing more than background props in the past few months.

However, WWE invested some time into building a program surrounding the former champions (The Kabuki Warriors) as WrestleMania Season arrived this year.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross faced Asuka & Kairi Sane to kick-off Night 1 of WrestleMania 36. The match itself was a decent contest that could have benefited from the presence of a live crowd.

Advertisement

The same can be said for most of the matches that occurred last night, but the women involved did a fine job under the circumstances.

The Goddess delivered a Twisted Bliss to capture the titles for her team.

As good as The Kabuki Warriors work together, their title reign didn't do any wonders for the Women's Tag Team Championships in the end.

Hopefully, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross can bring the right amount of flair needed to elevate the Women's Tag Team Division as a whole.

1 / 5 NEXT