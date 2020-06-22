5 Biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter 5

The Undertaker reveals the reason how he finally came to peace with retirement.

"Undertaker: The Last Ride" is one of the best shows WWE has ever produced.

Chapter 5: Revelation

As a WWE fan and a guy who loves to watch movies and TV shows, I can definitely say that "Undertaker: The Last Ride" is the best docuseries from 2020, so far.

Not only is it an excellent watch for WWE fans, but this docuseries explores how one of the biggest myths in fictional entertainment comes to terms with his reality.

It was an honour to cover all 4 previous chapters from this WWE Network Special. You can check out the 5 biggest news stories from Chapter 4 of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" right here.

Without any further ado, I present to you the five biggest news stories from "Undertaker: The Last Ride" - Chapter Five.

#5: The Undertaker was content in being retired after Extreme Rules 2019

"I'm good to walk away ... when we started this whole thing, I wasn't."#TheLastRide @undertaker pic.twitter.com/l5ovjfBkOK — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 22, 2020

The previous chapter ended with Mark Calaway's successful comeback at Extreme Rules 2019. Backstage, Mark approached Vince McMahon and let him know that he doesn't have that same desire to get back in the ring again.

In a sense, Mark felt that he was done, and you knew that he was content at being that way for the time being.

We all know retirement is not a permanent state for WWE veterans, and yes, The Undertaker did make several appearances after Extreme Rules 2019.

However, you could sense that Mark Calaway had changed as a person after that revelation. He didn't have the same itch to get back in the ring during several instances, especially at SmackDown in Madison Square Garden, where Undertaker knew the true reality of his situation.

Basically, it was Chapter 4 where The Undertaker stopped chasing the dragon of "one more match", and he simply took whatever came along his way after Extreme Rules 2019 without having any desire to top the greatest hits of The Deadman's career.

Later, Mark Calaway's desire to come back was lit again thanks to "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

