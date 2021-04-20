WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - R-K-Bro, Charlotte Flair assaults referee (April 19, 2021)

From Lilly's origins to onscreen unmaskings, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The latest episode from the Red brand included a lot of plot points, but even then, the overall show felt weak in several aspects. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos were not featured in this week's episode.

The buildup to next month's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view should hopefully pick up the pace soon. Let us know your thoughts about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's WWE RAW (April 19, 2021).

#5 Randy Orton put over Riddle in singles competition during WWE RAW

Riddle seems to benefit whenever WWE's higher-ups change major plans these days. After all, that's how he won the United States Championship in February. Randy Orton was scheduled to face Braun Strowman this week. However, plans changed and WWE set up a match between Riddle and Orton instead.

Riddle interrupted Orton's backstage interview and pitched how they could form a tag team together — R-K-Bro. Keep in mind that this happened right after Orton talked about his WWE Championship pursuits and how The Fiend will no longer be seen on television.

As a result, Orton wanted to teach Riddle a lesson of respect inside the ring. Fortunately for The Original Bro, he defeated The Viper with a crucifix pin this week.

Advertisement

Riddle just pinned Orton my gawd what a match !! #WWERaw



pic.twitter.com/2ugB6P4ISP — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) April 20, 2021

Clearly, Riddle has accomplished a huge feat in his first singles encounter with Randy Orton. Judging by their recent creative directions, Riddle just defeated someone who put down The Fiend at WrestleMania.

Could this lead to a feud between Orton and Riddle, or would The Fiend haunt The Viper once again? While a feud against Orton could be a good storyline for Riddle, Bray Wyatt's future on WWE RAW remains a mystery at the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT