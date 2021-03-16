WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Intergender match confirmed, Asuka to turn heel? (March 15, 2021)

From a significant title change to an interesting return, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Despite the Red brand's usual issues, this week's show included some important plot developments on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Three big matches were announced for this Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. Also, two bouts were made official for WrestleMania 37.

Let us know your thoughts about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 15, 2021).

#5 Alexa Bliss challenged Randy Orton to an intergender match at WWE Fastlane

"@RandyOrton, if you wanted me out of your life so badly... you're gonna have to take me out of it. This Sunday at #WWEFastlane, that's your chance." - @AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/18CcHTwLLh — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

The latest bizarre turn in Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's saga took place during this week's WWE RAW.

In a backstage segment, Bliss acknowledged how desperately Orton wanted to escape her mind games. However, she dared him to take a huge leap to get rid of her on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Bliss urged him to do something about his problems at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view.

Later in the night, Orton was asked about the challenge by Bliss. While it wasn't hinted at straight away, the challenge revolved around an intergender match between the two stars at WWE Fastlane. The Viper seemingly accepted Alexa's challenge and promised to kick her out of his life at Sunday's event.

Advertisement

"@AlexaBliss_WWE dared me to kick her out of my life...



Well that is EXACTLY what I am going to do!"@RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1q0URKqrXP — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Intergender matches have recently seen a resurgence in WWE. However, Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss has a lot of suspense behind it. As Bliss gladly provoked Orton to accept her challenge for the intergender match, she must have a few magical tricks up her sleeve, right?

The overarching question surrounding this storyline remains the same — when will Bray Wyatt/The Fiend return to WWE? Could he finally make an appearance at Fastlane?

Perhaps Bliss vs. Orton could include some cinematic elements as well. The air of mystery surrounding their match has certainly generated a lot of interest for Fastlane.

1 / 5 NEXT