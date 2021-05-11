WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - The Maharaja returns, Alexa Bliss teases major feuds (May 10, 2021)

It's not often that a WWE RAW episode is mostly filled with highlights, but this week's show seemed pretty effective in that department.

WWE had announced two multi-person tag team contests heading into this week's RAW. While tag team matches with more than four people don't usually result in significant developments during or after the bouts, this particular show changed the trend temporarily, thanks to Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss.

In terms of any negative developments, perhaps RAW ended on a predictable note, which isn't always a good way to conclude a go-home show.

Let us know your thoughts about this particular episode in the comments section below. Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE RAW (May 10, 2021).

#5 Alexa Bliss and Lilly set their eyes on a particular WWE RAW Superstar

This week's WWE RAW kicked off with a six-woman tag team match pitting Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler against Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

Unexpectedly, Alexa Bliss and Lilly showed up on a swing set during the match. Bliss teased going after someone in the women's division not too long ago. Her mysterious presence on the sidelines of the opening bout led to a bizarre finish.

Apparently, Baszler's leg gave out towards the end of the match, which allowed Asuka to capitalize on this opportunity and win for the team of babyfaces.

Unfortunately for Asuka, Flair attacked her after the match. Bliss and Lilly's creepy laughs soon followed, and it seemed like the women's division wouldn't be the same moving forward.

So who will turn out to be Alexa Bliss and Lilly's target? They likely had something to do with Shayna Baszler's leg malfunction, but does a Bliss vs. Baszler feud sound like the most intriguing idea at the moment? The same question can be asked in the case of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

If Lilly turns out to be an actual person, she and Bliss could go after the women's tag team titles.

Bliss may even target one of the losers from Sunday's RAW Women's Championship triple threat match. Rhea Ripley is favored to retain at WrestleMania Backlash, which means that either Charlotte Flair or Asuka could take the pin.

Bliss and Asuka crossed paths on this year's Road to WrestleMania, and both stars have unfinished business with each other. Meanwhile, a feud between Flair and Bliss would certainly be a bizarre creative direction, as the former has stayed away from unconventional and supernatural storylines throughout her WWE career.

1 / 5 NEXT