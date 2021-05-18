WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Bobby Lashley's surprising opponent, Alexa Bliss' targets revealed? (May 17, 2021)

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash led to some pretty interesting developments on WWE RAW. This week's show, for better or worse, featured a few unexpected moments.

No zombies were booked for RAW, but the plot developments that took place introduced a couple of roadblocks on the road to Hell in a Cell. Most people have similar ideas regarding early predictions for the said pay-per-view. So it remains to be seen if there will be a few twists and turns along the way to keep things interesting until Hell in a Cell.

#5 The dark side of Riddle emerged on WWE RAW

For months, WWE fans have grown accustomed to Riddle's light-hearted shenanigans on RAW. His babyface persona also acts as an excellent contrast to Randy Orton's sadistic tendencies. However, R-K-Bro's saga took a dark turn this week.

Riddle tried to bring Orton and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) on the same page during a backstage segment on RAW. Since The Viper delivered separate RKOs to Woods and Kingston last week, the two sides couldn't agree on a peaceful resolution. Instead, matters escalated to the point where Kingston challenged Orton to a singles match.

During the bout itself, a distraction from Woods allowed Kingston to win the match by successfully pinning down his longtime rival.

Although Orton was expectably frustrated over the result, Riddle surprised viewers by snapping out of his calm demeanor. Due to Riddle's disapproval of Woods' unfair tactics, he shoved the latter down and subsequently walked away from the scene.

These events may foreshadow The Original Bro's potential heel turn in the long run. Chances are that R-K-Bro will be split at some point in the future, but could Riddle undergo a character change as a result of this storyline?

