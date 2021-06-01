WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa's Playground gets invaded, Hell in a Cell's WWE title match revealed (May 31, 2021)

The latest edition of WWE RAW set up a major match for Hell in a Cell. Apart from that, a lot of plot points were condensed into this week's show, as it featured 10 matches in total.

Not all developments have led to widespread acclaim, but the episode left everyone entertained after the main event. Additionally, Jimmy Smith made his debut as WWE RAW's new play-by-play announcer. Judging by his first stint, the former MMA fighter is a notable upgrade from Adnan Virk.

#5 WWE RAW's Shayna Baszler surprisingly lost in an intergender match

Failing to comply with Shayna Baszler's wishes, Reginald was supposed to pay the price for his frequent interferences on WWE RAW. As Baszler and Reginald fought in an intergender match this week, many assumed that The Queen of Spades would squash the sommelier to make a dominant statement.

During the match, not only did Reginald earn some in-ring offense against Baszler, but he also ended up winning thanks to a fiery distraction. The last few sequences of the bout included pyro shooting out of the ring post, allowing Reginald to capitalize on the distraction by rolling up Baszler for a successful pin attempt.

Alexa Bliss, being the major suspect behind this surreal distraction, was confronted by Baszler later in the night. During an "Alexa's Playground" segment with Reginald, The Queen of Spades invaded their chat by assaulting the sommelier.

Baszler acknowledged that Bliss is becoming a problem for her, and their storyline is set to continue next week. Meanwhile, she referred to Lilly as a "stupid doll" during this week's show. Thanks to this development, it's safe to say that Alexa Bliss and her creepy doll will be plotting revenge soon.

While Shayna Baszler's loss to Reginald has led to overwhelmingly negative reactions from WWE fans, her developing feud with Bliss seems interesting, to say the least.

