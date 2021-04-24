WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Aleister Black teases new character, Daniel Bryan's SmackDown career in jeopardy? (April 23, 2021)

From an Intercontinental Championship match to a high-stakes challenge, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand delivered an enjoyable episode on the Road to WWE WrestleMania Backlash. There's just a different tone to SmackDown's weekly proceedings when compared to Monday Night RAW.

Despite a few repetitive issues with the current product, most matches and segments delivered in terms of quality during the latest SmackDown episode.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's WWE SmackDown (April 23, 2021).

#5 Aleister Black made his onscreen WWE return through a cryptic vignette

When Michael Cole set up Aleister Black's vignette on WWE SmackDown, Pat McAfee's enthusiastic reaction as a commentator perfectly captured the fans' excitement.

Aleister Black sat in an ominous setting as he held a book titled "Tales of the Dark Father." As part of the story, he narrated the first chapter — The Dragon. Dragons often symbolize power and strength, and Black connected his melancholic past to express that he was taught how to "become the dragon" as a child.

His promo soon turned into a tirade against WWE fans. Judging by his words, Black will continue his run as a heel character.

“Tales of the Dark Father”



The Dark Father Aleister Black is a very cool name, hope they run with that.



So happy he’s back. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xxMP6hBm7L — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 24, 2021

While Aleister Black always possessed a dark quality to his onscreen persona, his gimmick never reached its best potential on WWE RAW. However, since being drafted to SmackDown last year, he hasn't had a chance to make any kind of impact.

Let's hope that his luck will change from this point onward. Not only has Aleister Black returned to his darker roots, but there seems to be a brand new element of mystery surrounding his latest onscreen persona.

Who do you think Aleister Black will target on WWE SmackDown when he eventually returns to in-ring action?

