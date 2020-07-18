5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (July 17, 2020)

From a main event title clash between Matt Riddle and AJ Styles to Bray Wyatt's trip back to the swamp, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand's go-home show a few days before The Horror Show at Extreme Rules wasn't the most newsworthy episode in recent weeks, and it also had its own share of ups and downs throughout the night.

Although it wasn't quite obvious back then, Otis and Mandy Rose were integral components of SmackDown, and the show just doesn't feel the same without them.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (July 17, 2020).

#5: Lacey Evans' despicable victory over Naomi led to some outrage on Twitter

Lacey Evans' heel turn was set up through a karaoke contest on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

It seems like this sudden change will be good for her in the long run. Evans faced Naomi in a singles rematch, and although it ended in a no-contest previously, Evans prevailed as the victor this week.

Advertisement

Lacey tied up Naomi's hair on the ropes and immediately delivered a Woman's Right for the win when the latter freed herself. The Sassy Southern Belle's push came at the expense of Naomi, and this led to #NaomiDeservesBetter trending on Twitter.

The GLOW is easily one of the most athletically talented women on WWE SmackDown, and even though there is potential to build her up as a big star at the moment, this may be Lacey's time to shine on the Blue brand.

The Sassy Southern Belle did get a push in WWE several months ago, but she wasn't ready for the spotlight back then. However, things may turn out differently for her this time around.