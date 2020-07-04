5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (July 3, 2020)

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy were involved in yet another controversial segment on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown featured some engaging in-ring content this week.

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus ended WWE SmackDown in a controversial segment

From Sasha Banks and Bayley mentioning The Undertaker to a solid opening match between John Morrison and Matt Riddle, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The in-ring action was particularly impressive in this episode, but a lot of WWE fans certainly had a problem with the main event segment. On top of that, Otis and Mandy Rose were missing in action as well, and their absence could be felt throughout last night's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (July 3, 2020).

#5: Shinsuke Nakamura picked up an unexpected victory against Kofi Kingston

It's no secret that Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE run hasn't panned out the way fans thought it would when The King of Strong Style debuted on WWE's main roster several years ago.

Currently, Nakamura and Cesaro team up together in standard in-ring bouts on the Blue brand, and their feud against The New Day hasn't exactly set the world on fire.

Advertisement

So it was surprising to see that Nakamura didn't just pick up a victory against a recent WWE Champion, but he also accomplished that through an arguably clean outcome.

Surely, this win was necessary to establish Cesaro & Nakamura as a stronger unit ahead of their SmackDown Tag Team titles match against New Day, but Nakamura vs. Kofi was a good match on its own.

I do not know if there is a must-see future arc for New Day's title reign, but if WWE has no idea about this as well, then Cesaro & Nakamura could be good candidates as the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

1 / 5 NEXT