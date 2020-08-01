From a main event title contest to one of the biggest Pro-Wrestling cliffhangers in 2020, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

I felt that last week's episode was quite unexpected in terms of content. But the second half of this week's SmackDown was quite great. The show started normally, but towards the end, WWE fans got to witness some surprising moments from the Blue brand.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (July 31, 2020).

#5: Mandy Rose got brutalized by Sonya Deville upon returning to SmackDown

It's been a while since the WWE Universe was graced by Otis and Mandy Rose's presence. The onscreen couple returned to the Blue Brand this week, and one person wasn't exactly happy with that scenario.

Apart from her feud with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville hasn't been moving up the ranks on WWE SmackDown, but Deville's intensity against her former Fire & Desire teammate has been quite excellent.

Otis and Mandy Rose were preparing for another date, but Sonya Deville had other plans in mind. Backstage, Deville attacked and humiliated Mandy by smearing makeup on her face and cutting some of her hair.

Advertisement

Although it may all sound somewhat soap-operatic on paper, it was well-directed and the participants involved did a good job in selling this attack.

The Miz & John Morrison's cheeky comments were also a nice touch, and apart from Sonya and Mandy's continuing feud, Heavy Machinery may go after The Dirt Sheet duo on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Also, don't forget that Otis currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, and all of this just may be a distraction for an eventual cash-in.