WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories- Samoan family drama, major gimmick to finally end? (May 14, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has generally been good in terms of quality compared to Monday Night RAW. The tradition continued this week as the Blue brand delivered an entertaining episode just before WrestleMania Backlash.

The latest edition of SmackDown may have dragged on a little during various instances. But as a whole, the show has featured a solid buildup on the Road to WrestleMania Backlash, mostly thanks to the Roman Reigns saga.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (May 14, 2021).

#5 Cesaro looked strong amidst Roman Reigns-Jimmy Uso drama in WWE

Inner conflicts can be WWE's biggest strengths, and the Anoa'i family storyline is a shining example of the same. This week, SmackDown kicked off with a segment between Jey Uso, Roman Reigns (w/ Paul Heyman), and Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy still didn't seem to be on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief, and the latter had a specific plan in mind. Since Jimmy thought he could be on the same level as The Head of the Table, Reigns prompted him to prove the same and beat Cesaro in the main event.

But later in the night, Reigns ambushed The Swiss Cyborg during the match, leading to a disqualification finish, which indirectly halted Jimmy's goal to stand out on his own. Thanks to the family conflict involving Reigns and the Uso twins, Cesaro eventually got the upper hand in the post-match brawl.

As The Swiss Superman attacked Jey Uso, Roman Reigns didn't help out his right-hand man at the end of the night. This just proved Jimmy Uso's point about Reigns' selfish interests.

Although The Tribal Chief is still heavily favored to defeat Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, one has to wonder if the Samoan family conflict will lead to a significant development this Sunday.

