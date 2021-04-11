WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1: 5 Biggest news stories - Bad Bunny surprises fans, Braun Strowman rips steel cage

From a major title change to a few impressive debuts, WWE WrestleMania 37: Night One featured many contrasting moments.

On Saturday, WWE delivered one of their best WrestleMania shows in recent years. The event kicked off in a chaotic manner due to weather-related delays in Tampa, Florida.

However, the disruption only increased everyone's anticipation for WWE's biggest show of the year, considering this was the first WWE event to feature a big live crowd since March 2020. The performers did their best to keep fans engaged from start to finish, and they succeeded in doing so for the most part.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE WrestleMania 37: Night One.

#5 Shane McMahon could not escape The Strowman Express at WrestleMania 37

Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon's feud attracted a lot of criticism regarding the buildup to their WrestleMania showdown. However, both men delivered an entertaining clash inside the steel cage on Saturday.

Heading into the match, Shane McMahon thought he was far too intellectually superior compared to Braun Strowman. However, McMahon learned his lesson when Strowman proved to be a significant obstacle inside the steel cage structure.

Elias and Jaxson Ryker attempted to help out Shane-O-Mac, but Strowman overcame all the odds stacked against him. Towards the end of the bout, Strowman grabbed McMahon's hand through the chain link and used his strength to rip off part of the cage structure.

#WrestleMania

Braun Strowman just threw Shane McMahon off the top of the cage.



Happy landing Shane! pic.twitter.com/YYvklae3Cr — Brij (@cmpunk48275401) April 11, 2021

Shane-O-Mac met his brutal fate after he was tossed into the ring from the top of the cage. A running power-slam allowed Strowman to successfully pin his opponent and gain revenge for being subjected to several weeks of bullying.

Thankfully, Braun Strowman got his moment in the spotlight, that too, in an enjoyable match. WrestleMania should mark the end of Strowman's feud with Shane McMahon so that the former can move on to better storylines on Monday Night RAW.

