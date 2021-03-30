5 biggest plot holes within WWE's current product

WWE storylines are the reason why many fans frequently watch the show since the creative team has showcased some interesting content in recent years.

That being said, there are several rules WWE has made as part of their product which they seemingly allow some stars to break, whilst others are not allowed to do the same.

It's unclear if any of these rules are made in order to favor heels over faces and then allow stories to be created based on this dynamic. But in the past few years alone, WWE has created several on-screen rules that they have allowed to be broken by at least one WWE Superstar.

The WWE Universe also has several unanswered questions at present. With that in mind, here are just five of the biggest WWE plot holes at present.

#5. Who actually decided that Adam Pearce was the new Authority figure on WWE's main shows?

Adam Pearce has acted as the on-screen authority figure on both RAW and SmackDown for several months now, but when was this officially decided?

The backstage official initially showed up in early 2020 and began making matches between wrestlers without any real authority, before later being seen alongside Vince McMahon in the buildup to WWE Payback.

The boss @VinceMcMahon needs a bunch of signatures and it doesn't look like DocuSign is an option ✍️#SmackDown #WWEThunderDome



🎥 @WWE

pic.twitter.com/MCbysXRR7E — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 29, 2020

Advertisement

McMahon gave Pearce a mission to get the signatures of Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman ahead of their triple threat match. Pearce failed this task because Reigns refused to oblige.

Pearce has also been seen on-screen alongside Shane McMahon, where it's clear that the WWE chairman's son has more power. But Pearce is still seemingly the man who makes all the decisions.

In the years gone by, Vince, Shane, or even Stephanie McMahon would be the ones to decide on an authority figure. The process was carried out as part of an in-ring or backstage segment. At present, Pearce has become the main authority on both RAW and SmackDown and there wasn't a segment or an announcement made to decide he was in charge.

Perhaps this is why Roman Reigns is reluctant to listen to Adam Pearce, as the WWE official technically doesn't have any power without the McMahon family's backing.

1 / 5 NEXT