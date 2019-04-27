5 biggest questions before Alexa Bliss reveals Raw's 2019 WWE Money In The Bank participants

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 303 // 27 Apr 2019, 02:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss is set to make a big Money In The Bank announcement

It has been announced that Alexa Bliss will reveal the WWE Raw participants for the men’s and women’s 2019 Money In The Bank ladder matches during the April 29 edition of her ‘Moment of Bliss’ talk show.

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 in Hartford, Connecticut and it will feature two traditional ladder matches, with the winners going on to claim a MITB briefcase which contains a contract for a world title opportunity at a time of their choosing.

Both of last year’s MITB matches were contested by eight Superstars (four from Raw and four from SmackDown Live), and the show is best remembered for Bliss winning the women’s match before interfering during Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey to cash in her contract and claim the Raw Women’s Championship for the second time in her career.

Looking ahead to the 2019 matches, there are stacked rosters in both the men’s and women’s divisions on Raw, so it will be interesting to see who is selected as the red brand's participants and whether last year's two winners, Bliss and Braun Strowman, will be involved.

With the announcement just a few days away, let’s take a look at five of the biggest questions that need answering before the next ‘Moment of Bliss’.

#5 Should Raw hold qualifiers instead?

Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode and Kevin Owens qualified for the 2018 men’s Money In The Bank ladder match by winning matches on Raw, while Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Sasha Banks qualified for the women’s ladder match via the same method.

Given that there are three hours of Raw programming every week and there are three episodes still to go before Money In The Bank, wouldn’t it make more sense to have Superstars earn their places in the ladder matches instead?

After all, there were complaints from fans and Superstars after three Raw teams were made to qualify for the Women’s Tag Team title match at Elimination Chamber while three SmackDown Live teams simply declared their entry, so how come nobody from Raw has to qualify for the MITB matches?

1 / 5 NEXT