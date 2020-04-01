5 biggest questions heading into WrestleMania 36

Is WWE hinting at John Cena defeating The Fiend at WrestleMania 36?

Some of the biggest questions heading into WrestleMania 36.

Brian Thornsburg

The Fiend versus John Cena is going to be a must-see matchup

Questions warrant answers and there are a lot of questions being posed about this year's WrestleMania 36, which will be a two-night extravaganza. Not only will this event serve as the first two-night WrestleMania event in the history of the company, it will also be the first time that The Show of Shows has happened without a live audience.

As if that wasn't jarring enough, there are a number of booking decisions that are seemingly up in the air at this point, which could leave fans with a very different WWE landscape when all is said and done. While that does sound very exciting to take part in, especially with the history being made throughout these two nights, fans are still a little worried about what will happen.

With that being said and the countdown almost over for WrestleMania 36, here are the five biggest questions heading into the marquee event. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE will do when WrestleMania 36 airs from the Performance Center.

#5 Will AJ Styles retire The Undertaker?

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles - who wins?

Is it time for Undertaker to have his last match? While a majority of the WWE Universe considers the man a living legend and will sing his praises until the end of time, one has to wonder how much longer he can go on. In fact, between the injuries that have plagued him throughout the last part of his career and his limited mobility inside the ring, it looks like retirement is the only answer.

Interestingly enough, WWE scheduled The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, which is leading some to believe this is the end of The Undertaker. As if that wasn't enough to create speculation, the way the company is handling the overall storyline is also raising questions.

WWE has outright sucked the lore out of The Undertaker persona over the last couple of weeks and revealed him to be just a mere mortal. Keep in mind that once that curtain is pulled back and his lore is exposed, there is no way to undo that. The fans already saw it and know the truth, which is why retirement seems like the best option.

