5 biggest questions from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One- major superstar missing; former champion ready to move to the main roster

The first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver hosted some great matches. MSK defied all odds to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions just weeks after winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup. Will the Grizzled Young Veterans continue to stay in the title picture following another loss?

WALTER chopped his way to victory over Tommaso Ciampa and showed his dominance once again. Has Imperium forgotten why it came back to NXT?

Io Shirai failed to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Raquel Gonzalez just days before WrestleMania. Can Gonzalez replicate Rhea Ripley's reign in NXT?

Bronson Reed outlasted five other men to become the #1 contender to the NXT North American Championship. He now has the chance to win his first title in WWE. Will The Colossal overcome Johnny TakeOver at Stand & Deliver?

The first night of TakeOver left fans asking many questions. Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5 What does the future hold for KUSHIDA after NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver?

KUSHIDA got a match against Pete Dunne for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. While the story for this match did not have much development, fans expected both men to put on a great performance on the first night of the event.

Dunne and KUSHIDA did just that by delivering a great opener to set the mood for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. KUSHIDA matched Dunne’s aggression and fought through the pain of his fingers being snapped.

The former NXT UK Champion was able to put KUSHIDA away with a Bitter End to back his claims of being the best technical wrestler in the world. Dunne got what he wanted while KUSHIDA once again failed to pick up a victory.

The Japanese Superstar has only won two singles matches since the beginning of the year. He has performed well in every match he’s been in, but it’s unfortunate that he fails to pick up the victory whenever it matters the most.

Why does KUSHIDA keep losing in big matches? What does the future hold for him?

Second best technical wrestler in the world @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/w4osNeMsTe — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) April 8, 2021

Japanese Superstars such as Io Shirai, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Shinsuke Nakamura have done well over the past couple of years. However, KUSHIDA has failed to deliver in big matches.

Will NXT creative allow him to get a major push and reach the top of the brand anytime soon?

