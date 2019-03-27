5 Biggest questions upon the conclusion of WWE Raw (25th March 2019)

Glimpses from the recent episode of Raw

This was the second last episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania and it is fair to say the fans were enthralled with how the things unfolded. Major announcements were made, high-profile matches were set and in short, there was a lot to be excited about.

With that being said, the recent event has surely raised some questions which the WWE enthusiasts will grasp on. These mysteries as we might call them shall definitely be solved come April 7, 2019, in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey but as of now, these questions are up in the air.

Here we list down 5 biggest questions that are there to be answered following yet another thrilling episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Will Drew complete a clean sweep over The Shield at WrestleMania?

Drew Mcintyre is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

Ever since Roman Reigns made his high-profile return to deliver the delightful news of his cancer being in remission, the WWE Universe has been anticipating as to what plans does the company hold in store for the big dog at WrestleMania 35. Numerous big names popped up considering the fact that Reigns has been one of the top stars for the company in recent future and also because his record at recent WrestleManias has been mighty impressive.

All those doubts have been cleared as we now know who the Big Dog is going to face at the Grandest Stage of Them All; Drew Mcintyre is set to battle Roman Reigns in what seems a pretty juicy clash at WrestleMania 35. Drew Mcintyre has been stepping up the ladder week by week and his quest to reach the top encompasses taking down the hit faction we all dearly refer to as The Shield!

Drew has been attacking members of The Shield over and over again and it seems his beef with the Hounds of Justice never ended. A few weeks back, Drew made quite a statement by attacking Roman before laying a vicious beating on Dean Ambrose - something that has happened quite a number of times in recent weeks.

The Scottish Psychopath defeated Seth Rollins last week, thanks to the interference of a certain beast known as Brock Lesnar who caused a distraction which proved to be enough for Drew to hit the claymore kick and score the pin.

The third and final member in Drew's Radar is Roman Reigns and by the actions of this past week, it remains to be seen whether Drew completes a clean sweep over Shield at WrestleMania by defeating Roman Reigns or the big dog reclaims his yard by defeating the man who brutally attacked his brothers.

