5 biggest questions after this week's WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) is just around the corner and we have a few major questions before the pay-per-view. WWE delivered a solid week of wrestling before the show, but some bookings on RAW and SmackDown left fans a bit puzzled. On the other hand, NXT too had a few moments that left the WWE Universe to wonder what the creatives are planning.

We saw WWE pair Jaxson Ryker with Elias during last week’s RAW, while Riddle was allowed to squash MVP on the show. However, there were a few major questions that we will get to later on in this article.

Similarly, NXT saw the return of Karrion Kross, who took on another enhancement talent during the night rather than competing against an established Superstar. Indi Hartwell also managed to take down Shotzi Blackheart with the help of her friends.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode challenged The Street Profits for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship on Friday, but the match ended in a questionable way. However, it was the final segment between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that opened up a number of loose ends.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest questions after this week’s episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Why did WWE decide to take Lana out of the Women’s Tag Team Championship match at TLC?

This is just heartbreaking to see after the biggest win of @LanaWWE's career!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3BbV4qbmKF — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020

After being sent through the announce table eight times in a row by Nia Jax, Lana finally competed against The Irresistible Force on WWE RAW. Lana wasn’t too confident for the match, and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka gave her some valuable tips before it started.

Many fans expected to see Lana win the match against Jax on RAW. With the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship scheduled for TLC, things were ready to steam up just before the event.

Lana went on to pick up the upset victory during the night, but Jax and Shayna Baszler attacked her after the match. The two women targeted her leg and left her injured on RAW just before her big match.

Now that Lana will be unable to compete during Sunday’s show, the question that comes to mind is why did WWE give Lana such a big build-up if they had to eventually pull her from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match?

The story before Lana and the Women’s Tag Team Champions had been building for almost three months now, and it would have been great to watch her win the titles for her team on Sunday.

Lost in this madness by the way... is the fact that Asuka was dragged into this because Lana didn’t have a partner. So instead of having her own proper story, she’s now going for the Tag Titles with a random mystery partner. — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) December 15, 2020

Instead, WWE pulled a swerve right before TLC, and many fans are wondering why Lana was removed at the last minute before the big match.