5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and Asuka had a big non-title match on WWE RAW that helped lift the show at the end of the night. Earlier on RAW, the company booked a few major matches and segments that did not quite make the impression that could have helped their ratings.

WWE advertised Goldberg’s appearance on the show, but the former Universal Champion did not show up. WWE has once again announced his appearance for next week, but will the fans believe this after being fooled the first time?

WWE NXT hosted the big Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. While the two men could not outperform the match Thatcher had with Riddle last year, they did give fans something enjoyable to watch.

Curt Stallion arrived to take out Legado del Fantasma along with The Lucha House Party. Will the three men join forces in the near future? And more importantly, what’s next for former NXT Champion Karrion Kross?

Asuka and Charlotte Flair made their way to WWE SmackDown and scored a victory over The Riott Squad thanks to Billie Kay. How long will the partnership between The Riott Squad and Kay last? And how will Roman Reigns get back at Adam Pearce in the weeks to come?

Looking at all that happened this week, let’s look at the biggest questions in WWE this week.

#5 Why was WWE RAW so messy this week?

@WWE #RAW has been botch-fillee this first 30 min? Peyton Royce and now stepping on Riddles right foot and him grabbing left. — M L (@LaughingBeaver4) January 19, 2021

WWE RAW hasn’t been up to the mark for the past several weeks. This week’s show was particularly messier than the ones before. During RAW, WWE had some big segments and matches planned for the fans.

However, the advertised appearance of Goldberg on The Dirt Sheet did not go as expected. Gillberg appeared on the segment instead of Goldberg and he could not keep the segment from falling on its head.

Apart from that, there were a few major botches in and out of the ring throughout the night. Peyton Royce could not keep up with Charlotte Flair during their match, and fans saw a few botches.

Riddle met Bobby Lashley backstage, and Lashley attempted to stomp on Riddle’s foot and injure him. But Lashley missed Riddle’s foot by a major distance, and even though it seemed like Lashley was going after The Original Bro’s right foot, fans watched Riddle grab his left foot in pain instead.

Missed Riddle's toes by a whole foot https://t.co/R9UrLMYcPn — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) January 19, 2021

Mace picked up a victory over The New Day’s Xavier Woods on WWE RAW but delivered a very messy spin-out fireman's carry slam to finish the match. All these spots, along with a few more, dipped the overall quality of WWE RAW this week.

It begs the question of what caused the show to be so messy and botchy overall? Were the Superstars not prepared for what was going to happen during the night? Or was it simply a case of bad luck?