5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

This week’s WWE RAW was much anticipated as fans wanted to know how The Miz would handle his new reign as WWE Champion. Bobby Lashley was the first challenger to confront the new Champion on RAW. Will Lashley finally rise up the ranks and become the WWE Champion soon?

Damian Priest also had a good time on RAW where he defeated Angel Garza once again. How long will The Archer of Infamy be associated with Bad Bunny?

WWE NXT was chaotic as expected as fans watched Xia Li injure Kacy Catanzaro on this week’s episode. Will Li be able to bring back a new version of Catanzaro to NXT? Apart from Li, Karrion Kross had the last laugh in his rivalry against Santos Escobar.

Adam Cole also appeared to address the WWE Universe during NXT and ended The Undisputed Era for good with his words and actions.

WWE SmackDown was entertaining once again as Daniel Bryan decided to confront the Universal Champion after Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair also chose her opponent for WrestleMania 37. However, wasn’t her choice very obvious from the start?

Apollo Crews showed a new side to himself that seems much better and more focused. Could WWE have utilized the Superstar better earlier on?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s episodes of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 How will WWE book Jeff Hardy on RAW in the coming months?

Jeff Hardy will be Universal champion by the end of the year https://t.co/ZGx75OFWfs — Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) April 19, 2020

Jeff Hardy is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who has been performing on the RAW brand for months now. Last year, it seemed like WWE was building up the veteran to get back into the main event scene.

However, over the past few months, Hardy has been underwhelmingly booked on RAW. The Superstar has lost several matches on the trot even though he has been featured on RAW almost every week since 2021 began.

In recent memory, The Charismatic Enigma has only picked up victories over Elias and Jaxson Ryker on RAW. Even though he was a part of RAW's Elimination Chamber match, he failed to impress the WWE Universe.

This week, Hardy was once again put in a match against Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior managed to defeat him after a decent match.

With that in mind, how will WWE book Hardy in the months to come? Fans wanted to see The Charismatic Enigma have a good return and possibly win a top title before he retires.

Sheamus just took his frustrations out on Jeff Hardy!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/VM8EH23yUl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 23, 2021

However, with his current direction, it looks like WWE will be using the veteran to push other stars ahead rather than building him to become the face of the company again.