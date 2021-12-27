5 biggest questions from WWE in 2021

Many WWE Superstars had a fantastic 2021 that saw them achieve new milestones. Roman Reigns was at the forefront of it all as he sucessfully defended the WWE Universal Championship throughout the entire year.

Riddle’s dreams came true in 2021 as he teamed up with Randy Orton to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made history and main-evented the first night of WrestleMania 37. The EST also won the SmackDown Women’s Championship to make her 2021 unforgettable.

On the other hand, several WWE Superstars had a tough year. While many were released from their contracts, others struggled to get even the slightest bit of screentime. From start to finish, the year raised many questions, as renowned performers like Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali struggled to find success.

With that said, let's take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE in 2021.

#5. What went wrong with two former WWE NXT Champions in 2021?

Keith Lee was expected to win a major title in WWE in 2021. Several fans had The Limitless One's back, and Lee was ready to prove his doubters wrong.

Likewise, Karrion Kross continued his dominant run in WWE NXT at the turn of 2021. After he won the NXT Championship for a second time, Kross was fast-tracked to the main roster. But his run on WWE RAW was hamstrung from the start; he was separated from Scarlett and forced to change his appearance.

Both Superstars failed to thrive on the the main roster in 2021, despite their impressive backgrounds as former NXT Champions. They were ultimately released by WWE during a round of cuts in November.

Why did the company underutilize two of the most dominant men who ever came out of NXT? Did the creative team miss a chance to create two new stars with its questionable booking of both powerhouses?

JTE @JTEonYT What are Your Honest Thoughts on Karrion Kross?



I’ll Start: Amazing Person & Pretty Good Wrestler (Who’s Stuck with a Mediocre AF Gimmick) What are Your Honest Thoughts on Karrion Kross? I’ll Start: Amazing Person & Pretty Good Wrestler (Who’s Stuck with a Mediocre AF Gimmick) https://t.co/enQXckMFeK

Kross and Lee had the talent and charisma to become future WWE Champions. The right booking could have allowed them to become main-eventers in a matter of months.

Were Kross and Lee to blame for their release from the company in 2021? Or did the company let down two men who could have become top stars in 2022? It looks like both men will get picked up by rival promotions soon after their non-compete clause comes to an end. From there, fans will be able to get a better sense of their true talent.

