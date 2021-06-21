5 biggest questions from WWE Hell in a Cell: Roman Reigns’ absence; Drew McIntyre’s loss

This month, the WWE Universe was treated to another pay-per-view in the form of Hell in a Cell. Several big matches were scheduled for the event, and the card was filled with some of the promotion's top stars.

But Roman Reigns was missing from the pay-per-view because Rey Mysterio wanted to face The Tribal Chief as soon as possible. As a result, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley closed out the show with a massive WWE Championship match inside the red cell.

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair competed in a RAW Women’s Championship match that ended with a controversial finish. Is WWE looking to extend this rivalry for a while?

Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler on the show after the two had a decent match. What’s next for Bliss, one of the most distinct characters in the industry today?

Relive a punishing night at WWE #HIAC!



Full highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SJZ7UHgKiI — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021

Back on the SmackDown side of things, Seth Rollins overcame Cesaro in one of the better matches of the night. But it's fair to argue that their match suffered due to an ordinary finish. Plus, Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in what could be called an upset victory on Sunday night. These four superstars could continue to strengthen SmackDown’s mid-card in the weeks to come.

Finally, Bianca Belair picked up the most decisive championship victory inside Hell in a Cell. Who will aim to be The EST's next challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from this year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

#5 Will Alexa Bliss’s character finally take off following her victory at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Alexa Bliss competed against Shayna Baszler at WWE Hell in a Cell. Bliss was in a partnership with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for a long time before the two parted ways. Since then, Bliss has been appearing with a doll named Lilly, and the duo has been tormenting Baszler in recent weeks.

In this bout, The Goddess took a beating from Baszler, she refused to stay down. Instead, she somehow hypnotized Nia Jax and made her attack Reginald. She then picked up a decisive victory over the former NXT Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell.

Fans have been confused and concerned about where Bliss’s character and storyline are going. Though she has been outstanding in her role, she hasn't been very successful over the past few months.

Will the events of Hell in a Cell finally shape her character in the weeks to come? Will fans finally watch Bliss compete in the ring more often?

Alexa Bliss beats Shayna Baszler... clean!* 😱



*After possessing Nia Jax at ringside 😳 #HIAC pic.twitter.com/VOtIK4ppgz — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) June 21, 2021

Bliss could start controlling Jax and Baszler following her victory. This direction could create a compelling storyline and finally give Bliss’s character a purpose.

Following this victory, Bliss could end up taking over the RAW women’s division again if she’s given the chance to do so.

Edited by Colin Tessier