5 biggest questions after WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

The 2022 edition of WWE Hell in a Cell is officially in our rear-view mirrors, and it will be a show that fans remember for a long time. From great matches to powerful moments, the event delivered on all fronts despite the underwhelming build it had.

WWE Hell in a Cell was a great night of wrestling despite WWE not booking some top stars for the show. However, props must be given to them for what they managed to pull off, and especially to the performers for stepping up and making every match seem important.

The show saw Bianca Belair, Madcap Moss, Theory, Kevin Owens, The Judgment Day, Bobby Lashley and Cody Rhodes emerge as victors. A special mention must go to the latter, who fought through a severe pectoral tear to wrestle a stupendous match and defeat Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the third consecutive time.

The pay-per-view kicked off with a lot of questions to be answered, and it obliged with most of them. However, it also threw up some new ones - the kind we can't wait for WWE to answer.

On that note, here are five of the biggest questions after WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

#5. What will The Judgment Day do next?

Who will judgment fall upon next?

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Judgment Day picked up the win in a heated six-man tag team match against the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell. The finish saw Edge take advantage of a distraction to spear Balor and claim victory for his team.

It's safe to assume that this feud is over and done with. However, that begs the question as to what is next for The Judgment Day. We feel that they will target a new babyface and ask them to see the light. They could also do with a new recruit, with the likes of Ciampa being a solid shout for the role.

#4. Who will step up as Bianca Belair's new challenger?

The EST will need a new challenger after WWE Hell in a Cell

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Bianca Belair walked into WWE Hell in a Cell knowing that the odds weren't in her favor. The triple threat stipulation meant that she didn't have to be pinned or submitted to lose her RAW Women's Championship. However, she was alert throughout the match and caught Lynch off guard to throw her out and pin Asuka to retain.

Watching the match, you could see that Lynch and Asuka were at each other's throats for most of it. Both women have now lost their shots at the title and will most likely be warring in the coming weeks. That leaves Belair with no challenger.

However, the question of who will step up should be answered soon. The likes of Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss could be the ones next in line for a shot at the champion.

#3. How will Seth Rollins bounce back after his loss at WWE Hell in a Cell?

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Even if you are a wrestler with the star power of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, losing to someone three times in a row has got to hurt. While we won't say the 3-0 has ruined his momentum completely, it has diminished it a little bit. With Cody Rhodes injured, his next feud will be key in his recovery.

With Money in the Bank coming up, Rollins could look to win the prize that eventually made him the face of the company in 2015 for a second time. Making The Visionary Mr. Money in the Bank would be a great bit of booking and would allow him to go right back to the top of RAW after his loss at WWE Hell in a Cell.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Given his opportunistic nature and calculative approach, a Rollins with the briefcase would be a dangerous presence on the roster. Whoever is world champion when Seth has the contract will have to have eyes in the back of his head.

#2. Will Bobby Lashley face Roman Reigns?

All these years later, this faceoff will be epic

After defeating MVP and Omos at WWE Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley did something that got everyone watching very interested.

The post-match celebrations saw Lashley grab a WWE Championship replica from someone at ringside and pose with it. He even suggested on Twitter that he was gunning for the world championship. So if you are wondering whether The All Mighty should get a shot at Roman Reigns, the answer is a resounding yes.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Hell in a Cell proved that the former WWE Champion is a crowd favorite and a credible challenger for Reigns. He even pinned The Tribal Chief clean a couple of years ago. With Drew McIntyre laying down a challenge for Clash at the Castle, there is time for Lashley to challenge The Head of the Table.

#1. When will Cody Rhodes return?

We'll take a moment to step away from wrestling and thank Cody Rhodes for performing at WWE Hell in a Cell despite his injury. Everyone would have understood if he chose not to compete, but the man's dedication and commitment towards wrestling and its fans pushed him to show up and produce the main event of a lifetime.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Although it wasn't serious at the time, weight training on Friday saw his tendon tear completely off the bone. How he wrestled Rollins on Sunday is beyond us, but what we do know is that he will have to spend some time away.

While WWE hasn't confirmed how long The American Nightmare will be out, the recovery time for a torn pectoral muscle ranges from a few weeks to a few months. However, a complete tear like the one he suffered could rule him out for up to a year. It is a devastating piece of news, but it will only make his return that much more glorious.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far